Brewers Arctic Tailgate: Fans camp out to get their hands on tickets

MILWAUKEE — Tents and camping chairs filled the pavement outside of Miller Park Saturday morning, February 18th. Loyal Milwaukee Brewers fans took part in the first tailgate of the season!

At 9:00 a.m., ticket windows opened, selling single-game tickets for the new year.

A number of fans took part in the annual “Arctic Tailgate.” They were hoping to be the first lucky few in line to grab a limited number of Opening Day tickets being sold only at the box office.

The fans who showed up say the weather could not have been better.

“I think I’ve been holding it since 2006, so this would be the 11th year it’s been a lot different in years past with blizzards and snow and freezing temperatures but tonight it’s balmy, probably 45 degrees,” said Eric Deverns, Brewers fan.

The Brewers will take the plate for their Opening Day on Monday, April 3rd against the Colorado Rockies.