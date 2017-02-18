FBI: Milwaukee firefighter, fugitive arrested in Montana
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division’s Child Exploitation Task Force, in cooperation with the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD), announced on Saturday, February 18th it has arrested and charged 44-year-old Robert Rutley, a Milwaukee firefighter. He was taken into custody in Montana — and is now charged with Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography.
The arrest comes after the execution of a federal search warrant at Engine House 29 on Milwaukee’s southwest side.
A news release from the FBI says after a forensic review of evidence seized during the search warrant on Monday, February 13th, a federal arrest warrant was obtained for Rutley, one of the firefighters assigned to that engine house. Rutley apparently fled the area.
During the follow-up investigation, the FBI determined Rutley was in Montana.
The FBI coordinated with the Montana Highway Patrol and on Friday, February 17th, Rutley was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop in Big Horn County, Montana.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
3 comments
Sly
Standing around all day doing nothing. Idle hands r the devil’s workshop
TRUMPITUP
Traffic stop eh? Either the idiot (as all criminals are) was driving his own car -or a rental that he signed for- and was probably speeding why he got pulled over…. Maybe we’ll hear more on the details in upcoming news.
Glad the ChesterMolester sicko freak got caught-Sorry he brought bad light to the Heros that REALLY protect us. and his firehouse. Hope he gets Bubba in his jailcell.
Mom of 4 blessings
Looks like he has been in trouble with MFD before and it wasn’t also porn.
http://archive.jsonline.com/news/milwaukee/five-milwaukee-firefighters-are-punished-in-vandalism-case-b99205705z1-245592011.html