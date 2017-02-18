× FBI: Milwaukee firefighter, fugitive arrested in Montana

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division’s Child Exploitation Task Force, in cooperation with the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD), announced on Saturday, February 18th it has arrested and charged 44-year-old Robert Rutley, a Milwaukee firefighter. He was taken into custody in Montana — and is now charged with Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography.

The arrest comes after the execution of a federal search warrant at Engine House 29 on Milwaukee’s southwest side.

A news release from the FBI says after a forensic review of evidence seized during the search warrant on Monday, February 13th, a federal arrest warrant was obtained for Rutley, one of the firefighters assigned to that engine house. Rutley apparently fled the area.

During the follow-up investigation, the FBI determined Rutley was in Montana.

The FBI coordinated with the Montana Highway Patrol and on Friday, February 17th, Rutley was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop in Big Horn County, Montana.

