60-year-old man dead following hit-and-run near 44th and Oklahoma; MPD searching for red sedan

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire officials tell FOX6 News a 60-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run that occurred near 44th and Oklahoma Saturday afternoon, February 18th.

The call to officials came in around 4:00 p.m.

Milwaukee police say they are now actively searching for a red sedan in connection to the hit-and-run. It is believed to have possible windshield damage.

Authorities have not released any further details.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact Milwaukee police.

