60-year-old man dead following hit-and-run near 44th and Oklahoma; MPD searching for red sedan

Posted 5:28 pm, February 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:39PM, February 18, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire officials tell FOX6 News a 60-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run that occurred near 44th and Oklahoma Saturday afternoon, February 18th.

The call to officials came in around 4:00 p.m.

Milwaukee police say they are now actively searching for a red sedan in connection to the hit-and-run. It is believed to have possible windshield damage.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

Authorities have not released any further details.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact Milwaukee police.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s