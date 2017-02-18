TO GO WITH AFP STORY US-COURTS-ABORTION by Fanny Carrier (FILES) This 21 January, 1998, file photo shows Norma McCorvey, the woman at the center of the US Supreme Court ruling on abortion, as she testifies before a US Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee during hearings on the 25th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. McCorvey's lawsuit led to the landmark 1973 US Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion asked a court 16 June, 2003 to overturn the ruling. In her affidavit filed with the US District Court in Dallas, Texas, McCorvey, the 'Jane Roe' in Roe vs Wade, said the case was wrongfully decided. Thirty-five years ago on 22 January the US Supreme Court handed down a decision in the Roe versus Wade case, legalizing abortion and introducing some of the world's least restrictive abortion laws. On January 22, 1973, the nine Supreme Court justices voted seven to two that a law in Texas that banned abortion, except to save a woman's life, was unconstitutional under the right to personal privacy. AFP PHOTO/Chris KLEPONIS/FILES (Photo credit should read CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Norma McCorvey, woman behind ‘Roe v Wade’ dies
DALLAS — The woman whose case led to the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion has died. Norma McCorvey was 22, unmarried, unemployed and pregnant for the third time in 1969 when she sought an abortion in Texas, where it was illegal except to save a woman’s life. The lawsuit known as Roe v. Wade led to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that established abortion rights. McCorvey later became an outspoken opponent of abortion. She died today at an assisted living center in Texas. McCorvey was 69.