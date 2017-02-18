× Norma McCorvey, woman behind ‘Roe v Wade’ dies

DALLAS — The woman whose case led to the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion has died. Norma McCorvey was 22, unmarried, unemployed and pregnant for the third time in 1969 when she sought an abortion in Texas, where it was illegal except to save a woman’s life. The lawsuit known as Roe v. Wade led to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that established abortion rights. McCorvey later became an outspoken opponent of abortion. She died today at an assisted living center in Texas. McCorvey was 69.