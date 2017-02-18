× Officials on scene of oven fire at Treat All Metals in Glendale

GLENDALE — Officials are on scene of a fire at Treat All Metals located on Port Washington Road near Henry Clay Street in Glendale Saturday evening, February 18th.

The North Shore Fire Department is responding to the scene. They say the fire is in an oven used to treat metals. Due to the nature of the fire, crews were not able to use water to put it out. Instead, they used a chemical treatment.

Officials say as of 7:00 p.m., the fire is under control but crews plan to be at the scene for a while controlling it.

No injuries have been reported.

No other details have been released.

