Police: 2 men hurt, one seriously following separate shootings in Milwaukee

Posted 3:30 pm, February 18, 2017, by , Updated at 03:31PM, February 18, 2017
milwaukee-police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday evening, February 17th.

The first shooting occurred around 8:25 p.m. near 58th and Townsend. Police say a 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during circumstances that remain unclear at this time.

The victim was transported to treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Another shooting occurred shortly after 9:00 p.m. near 26th and Auer. A 28-year-old man was shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital of treatment of serious injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s) in both of these cases.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Milwaukee police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s