× Police: 2 men hurt, one seriously following separate shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday evening, February 17th.

The first shooting occurred around 8:25 p.m. near 58th and Townsend. Police say a 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during circumstances that remain unclear at this time.

The victim was transported to treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Another shooting occurred shortly after 9:00 p.m. near 26th and Auer. A 28-year-old man was shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital of treatment of serious injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s) in both of these cases.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Milwaukee police.