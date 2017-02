× Police: Fight leads to arrest near 48th and Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that broke out early Saturday, February 18th on the city’s north side.

Officers were called to the neighborhood near 48th and Center around 12:30 a.m. Officials say a fight broke out and someone had a knife.

One person was arrested and taken to a hospital for their injuries.

