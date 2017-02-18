“Stand Down” event offers at-risk and homeless veterans help

Posted 5:52 pm, February 18, 2017, by

RIVERWEST — Together then, together now. Veterans in Milwaukee came together to help each other through conversation and understanding on Saturday, February 18th.

stand-down

That was the message at a Milwaukee veterans “Stand Down” event in the city’s Riverwest neighborhood.

It gave at-risk and homeless veterans a chance to talk about what they deal with each day. Volunteers showed up to hand out new clothing, meals and even haircuts.

stand-down2

Vets were also given information on programs and shelters throughout the city.

“The services we’ve got here are all on a voluntary basis but they’re drawn from not only the veterans community but from the general population. From housing, to food, to haircuts, to simple things like a phone card to make a call to a parent they haven’t seen in awhile,” said Greg Jacobs, co-founder of ‘Stand Down’ events.

The Stand Down event is held twice a year in Milwaukee — the second one usually happening sometime in September.

stand-down3

