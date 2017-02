Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Elizabeth and Jerry Bloodworth with Milwaukee T.R.A.C. visited the WakeUp studios to talk about the program "Teen Reach Adventure Camp." It benefits foster children providing mentoring and safe, positive experiences.

Milwaukee T.R.A.C. is hosting a benefit on Friday, March 3rd to raise money for the program. RSVP deadline is Tuesday, February 21st.

For more information, CLICK HERE.