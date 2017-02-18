× Unseasonably warm temps don’t stop folks from Freezin’ for a Reason

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of Wisconsinites turned out for one of the year’s coolest events. The Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge took place at the McKinley Marina on Saturday, February 18th.

It was all in an effort to raise funds for Wisconsin Special Olympics athletes. Each ‘plunger’ raised a minimum of $75 to take part in the event.

A popular “toss your boss” package was even offered where people could through their managers into the marina!

Similar events are scheduled around the state throughout March.