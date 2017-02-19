× 81 miles-per-hour: Man cited for trying to use mannequin to drive in carpool lane

TACOMA, Washington — A driver went to great lengths to drive in the carpool lane without a passenger.

Officials with the Washington State Patrol said the driver tried to pass off a mannequin as a real person so he could drive in the carpool lane without a real passenger, as is required.

Authorities said the violator was driving 81 miles-per-hour in the carpool lane near Tacoma, Washington. A trooper pulled him over and then realized his passenger wasn’t human.

The trooper snapped a photo of the mannequin and sent it to another trooper, who posted it to his official Twitter account on Friday morning, February 17th.

The driver was cited for speed and an HOV (high-occupancy vehicle lane) violation.

Officials said both the driver and mannequin were wearing seat belts.

Trying to cheat in the carpool lane is nothing new. Officials with the Washington State Patrol said people have used large teddy bears and even a cardboard version of “the most interesting man in the world” from the Dos Equis ads.

Someone else used a dummy with makeup and a hoodie, and another used a child-sized zombie doll.

One person simply dressed up a seat!