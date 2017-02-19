Caught on camera: Well-known daredevil saves toddler falling from counter; “Luckily, I was on it!”

HOUSTON, Texas — A well-known daredevil now has bragging rights. He caught a child in mid-air as the child fell from a counter, and it was all caught on camera.

Whether it’s tricks inside a wind tunnel at iFLY Indoor Skydiving, or breaking world records in the sky, defying gravity is Jesse Leos’ sixth sense, and now, the accomplished daredevil who is also known as ‘Tex’ is getting recognition for his cat-like reflexes.

“Luckily I was on it in the moment,” Leos said.

The iFLY employee was getting a family ready to fly when the father put his son down on the counter. The toddler lost his balance and started to fall.

“Just out of the corner of my eye I saw the child fall and didn’t have that much time to think about it and next thing I know, I’m holding the kid, and the dad and I are looking at each other and it worked out great,” Leos said.

A surveillance camera caught Leos’ one-handed scoop. When ‘Tex’ registered what happened, he looked at the camera, flexed, and gave a ‘thumbs up.’

“That’s always been my kind of go-to to make the guys have a laugh,” Leos said.

Leos posted the video online for his friends to see, but said he had no idea it would go viral.

“It just seemed like an interesting moment in an otherwise normal day and some of my friends just took it and ran,” Leos said.

It was a moment in which Tex helped save a toddler from what could have been a very bad fall.