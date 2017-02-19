“Just devastating:” Tip from citizen leads to arrest after fatal hit-and-run near 44th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE — A tip may be key when it comes to justice for a man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Milwaukee’s south side. It happened Saturday, February 18th near 44th and Oklahoma.

Police said a 60-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in the crash around 4:00 p.m. He was walking southbound when he was struck by a vehicle headed eastbound on W. Forest Home Avenue.

The striking vehicle fled the scene after the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite the life-saving efforts of first responders.

“It’s a very dangerous intersection. I feel bad for the person who got hit and his family. I’m sad,” Cathie Kelsey said.

“It was unbelievable for someone to take off and do that,” a woman named Cheryl, who did not want to provide her last name said.

Cheryl said she came home and saw the damaged vehicle suspected of being involved parked on Crawford Avenue.

“It was across the street here — parked. Two of the tires were shredded. The windshield was smashed and the hood was dented,” Cheryl said.

Police said they received a call and learned the suspect vehicle was spotted. It was later recovered, and an individual was taken into custody near 84th Street.

“They brought a gentleman out of the apartments behind us, talked to him, flashlighted his body up and down. Had him up there for about an hour, and took him back up with detectives and brought him out in handcuffs,” Cheryl said.

What happened at 44th and Oklahoma Saturday was tragic, and neighbors said they hope it serves as a reminder for drivers to be aware and responsible.

“Slow down and pay attention. It’s warm weather. People are going to be everywhere — motorcycles. Pay attention. It’s just devastating,” Cheryl said.