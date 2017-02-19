Juvenile confesses “to throwing a 2×4” at President Trump’s motorcade

FLORIDA — A middle school student has confessed to throwing an object at President Donald Trump’s motorcade in Florida, authorities said.

The object was thrown at the motorcade in West Palm Beach on Friday afternoon, February 17th. The juvenile confessed “to throwing a 2X4” piece of lumber and implicated four other students, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Charges will be filed with Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident happened near President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort as the motorcade traveled from the airport. It was not clear if any of the vehicles were struck.

No one was hurt.

A large number of police officers and Secret Service agents gathered at an intersection along Southern Boulevard. A group of protesters had been at the corner when the motorcade passed.

A rock the size of a baseball could be seen at the scene as well as a small chunk of wood that was examined on the ground. Agents went into nearby stores and a gas station seeking video.

The Secret Service did not immediately provide further details.

