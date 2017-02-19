× Milwaukee police: 2 shot, wounded in incident on city’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Two people were wounded by gunfire on Milwaukee’s north side early Sunday, February 19th.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened in the neighborhood near 50th and Center shortly before 2:00 a.m.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the thigh and calf. A 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot to the calf. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

MPD detectives are currently investigating the circumstances involved with this incident.

