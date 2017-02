× Milwaukee police: Fight breaks out among family, leads to homicide

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened in the neighborhood near 68th and Village on Saturday, February 18th.

Officials say around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year old Milwaukee man was killed by bodily force by a family member during a fight.

A 47-year old Milwaukee man has been arrested.

