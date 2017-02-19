NBA All-Star Game: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 30; West beats East 192-182

Posted 10:10 pm, February 19, 2017
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket in the first half against the Western Conference All-Stars during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis scored an All-Star game record 52 points in his home arena, and the Western Conference squad defeated the East 192-182 on Sunday night, February 19th during the NBA All-Star Game.

Davis broke the record of 42 points set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1962.

Russell Westbrook was gunning for his third straight All-Star MVP honors. He scored 41 points, including seven 3-pointers, but West coach Steve Kerr subbed Westbrook out of the game for the final minutes while leaving Davis in, and the Pelicans’ star scored eight more points. Westbrook’s highlights included an alley-oop dunk set up by former teammate Kevin Durant

Milwaukee’s emerging 22-year-old star, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the East squad with 30 points. LeBron James highlighted a 23-point night with emphatic dunks and shot from nearly half court.

