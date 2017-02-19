No. 11 Wisconsin beats No. 23 Maryland 71-60 in Big 10 tilt

MADISON, WI - FEBRUARY 19: Nigel Hayes #10 of the Wisconsin Badgers works against L.G. Gill #10 of the Maryland Terrapins during the first half of a game at the Kohl Center on February 19, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MADISON — Nigel Hayes scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Ethan Happ had 20 points and No. 11 Wisconsin beat No. 23 Maryland 71-60 in a choppy, foul-filled game on Sunday, February 19th.

The Badgers (22-5, 11-3) overcame 27 points from Terrapins guard Melo Trimble to snap a two-game losing streak and stay in a tie atop the Big Ten with Purdue.

Bronson Koenig scored all nine of his points in the second half, giving the Badgers a lift with his jump shot after the senior missed a game with a left calf injury. Wisconsin shot 51 percent in the second half.

Wisconsin pulled away slowly, turning a six-point halftime deficit into a 12-point edge with three minutes to go in a game that lacked flow because of frequent whistles.

The teams combined for 48 fouls, 25 for Maryland (22-5, 10-4).

