Pewaukee HS wrestler looking for second state title

PEWAUKEE -- Jacob Raschka of Pewaukee high school is heading to Madison to defend his state title in the 195 pound weight class. The state high school wrestling championship starts on Thursday, February 23. The high school senior says he's been wrestling since the second grade. That's the first year his father would allow him to compete. His father is a former wrestling and is a wrestling coach. Jacob says as a young child his father would take him to the state championship matches. Jacob says he always liked to stay and watch them take the picture of all the champions and that's what motivated him. After high school Jacob is going to wrestle for the University of Missouri. He wants to study agriculture systems management.

Jacob Raschka

Pewaukee High School

Senior Wrestler