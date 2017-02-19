Police need help to locate man who suffers from diabetes, needs medication

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for your help in locating a critical missing 66-year-old man, Ronald Carthen, who suffers from diabetes and needs his medication.

Officials say Carthen was last seen on Friday, February 17th at approximately 6:45 a.m. in the neighborhood just south of 14th and Morgan on Milwaukee’s south side.

Carthen is described as a male, black, 5’10” tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Officials say Carthen is driving a silver 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, 4-door sedan, with Wisconsin license 279-VWB.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

