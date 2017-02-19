What happened to Baby Sarah, tossed in a storm drain in 1975? Waukesha police hope YOU can help

WAUKESHA — A baby, discovered deceased in a storm drain in Waukesha in 1975 has never been forgotten. Police are once again asking for the public’s help as they work to solve this cold case.

One can only imagine what Baby Sarah went through during the last moments of her life. She was tossed underneath a storm drain in the darkness.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said the mystery surrounding her death has lingered in the Waukesha neighborhood since her body was discovered in January of 1975.

“It’s a crime. What happened to that poor child, that’s a debacle and it should be solved. It’s very sad,” the neighbor said.

As a result of the generosity of neighbors, the newborn was given a proper burial and named “Baby Sarah.”

In 2016, this case was reopened, and in August, Baby Sarah’s body was exhumed at Prairie Home Cemetery.

“It was a very traumatic thing for people back in 1975 — to find a baby in a storm drain in a very nice neighborhood,” the neighbor said.

Children playing in the snow found Baby Sarah, thinking she was a doll.

This case has required Tim Probst, lead investigator, to dig deep into the past, and re-canvass the crime scene. Today, the same questions that stumped detectives back in the 70s remain. Who is Baby Sarah’s mother, and who tossed her body?

“There was no DNA profiling back in the day, so there`s never been an arrest. DNA was never collected form Baby Sarah back in ’75,” Probst said.

The hope now is a DNA profile can be made.

Meanwhile, investigators are working to track down those who used to live in the neighborhood. They have looked as far as Ohio, and they’re asking that you jog your memory.

“Maybe there is a girl that was pregnant at the time — a teenage pregnancy — or a person that was pregnant at the time and had a sudden miscarriage,” Probst said.

Had she lived, Baby Sarah would be a woman in her 40s today. She never got the chance to live a life on her terms, or feel the love of a family. Would she have ever guessed that one day, complete strangers would care enough to continue working to solve her case?

“We’re just trying to find some answers for the community and for Baby Sarah,” Probst said.

If you have any information, Waukesha police want to hear from you.