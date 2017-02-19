Wisconsin lawmakers ditch plans to end daylight saving time, offer legislation to do the opposite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Wisconsin lawmakers have abandoned plans to exempt the state from observing Daylight Saving Time.

Instead, they plan to offer legislation that would do just the opposite: Wisconsin would follow Daylight Saving Time all year. That means the sun would rise and set one hour later in the winter.

Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem said she scrapped the previous effort after getting feedback, which she said was split.

"I think a lot of people just don't like going back and forth. That's from what I'm hearing, and again, I'm willing to hear what people's feedback is," Kerkman said.

Kerkman said lawmakers in Michigan and Illinois are also looking at observing Daylight Saving Time year-round. The federal government would need to grant a waiver before states could make the change.