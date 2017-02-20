All ability levels: 4 Seasons Skate Park serves as a safe, drug-free environment

Posted 10:17 am, February 20, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at 4 Seasons Skate Park, which is an indoor skate and BMX Park. Their mission is to provide a safe and drug-free environment for kids to come hang out and practice their sport. They have different areas for all ability levels -- from beginners to professionals.

About 4 Seasons Skate Park (website)

Since 1999 the mission of 4 Seasons Skate Park is to serve as a safe, drug-free environment where the local youth are encouraged to practice their sport, grow as individuals and connect with the community.

We have different areas for all ability levels; beginners and professionals alike will enjoy our courses. 4 Seasons Skate Park promises to provide our participants with the most progressive ramp designs and serve as positive role models.

