Eminent domain fight brewing between Rite-Hite, Village of Brown Deer officials

BROWN DEER -- An eminent domain fight is brewing in the Village of Brown Deer.

The village is looking to take about six acres of land owned by Rite-Hite. Their headquarters is located on Arbon Drive, north of Brown Deer Road.

The deal was discussed Monday night, February 20th during a Common Council meeting -- in a closed-door session.

Village officials reportedly want to relocate the public works facility on the land.

Rite-Hite has been in Brown Deer since 1989 and officials say the company has been holding onto the land for a potential expansion.

"If the deal goes through, it certainly does limit our options. And it's not something we're saying we're absolutely going to move, but it's certainly something we would have to consider if we can't expand," Sarah Everts with Rite-Hite said.

FOX6 News was told no official action was taken during Monday night's meeting.

Village officials said they wouldn't comment on the ongoing situation.