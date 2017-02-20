Former teacher’s aide to serve 18 months behind bars after making plea deal to sex assault charges

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — 32-year-old Jason Price, a former teacher’s aide, was sentenced Monday, February 20th after he made a plea deal to multiple charges — accused of sexually assaulting a student, and sending others inappropriate photos and messages.

Price was sentenced to serve 18 months in behind bars, followed by four years probation.

On Thursday, February 16th, the plea deal was reached. Court records indicate Price entered an Alford plea to amended criminal counts including fourth degree sexual assault (two counts) and computer message-threaten/obscenity (two counts). An Alford plea is when a defendant enters a plea of guilty without making an admission of guilt.

Court records online also show Price pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a child and no contest to yet another computer message-threaten/obscenity charge. A child enticement count and cause child to view sexual activity count were both dismissed and read into the court record.

According to the criminal complaint, Price was hired as a teacher’s aide at Holy Redeemer Christian Academy in September 2015. His “duties were to help in the lunch room, provide general assistance to teachers and assist with the athletic programs.”

The criminal complaint indicates that in March and April 2016, Price had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage girl. In April, he is accused of pulling the girl into a locker room and raping her. He’s also accused of sending that girl and several others inappropriate messages via Facebook and Facebook Messenger. The complaint indicates that included photos of himself that were sexual in nature.

FOX6 News spoke with school leaders at Holy Redeemer Christian Academy on April 15th — prior to charges being filed. At the time, they indicated the allegations against Price were “simply not true.”

On April 17th, after charges were filed, Bishop Sedgwick Daniels refused to answer any specific questions from FOX6 News, and instead invited us to church as he addressed church members.

Daniels told church members he learned of the accusations against Price on April 11th. Daniels said he removed Price from the premises within 10 minutes — despite the fact that Price had already resigned.