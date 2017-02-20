“He was bigger than life:” One-man play at Milwaukee Rep celebrates MU legend Al McGuire

MILWAUKEE — The man, the myth, the legend. All of it comes through in Dick Enberg’s play “McGuire” about his dear friend and former Marquette University basketball coach Al McGuire.

“It’s like having any other great experience — you don’t want it to end,” Enberg said.

On a stage at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, a man long since passed is being brought back to life.

“With his voice up there resonating, saying, ‘here’s another one for you Dicksie. Don’t forget to tell them about this time,'” Enberg said.

McGuire, Enberg’s friend and former partner for college basketball broadcasts is the only character in the play. The legendary MU basketball coach fills the stage in many ways.

“He was bigger than life. We say that a lot, but he really was bigger than life — so when he’s gone, he’s not gone. His wisdom and his wit lives on and here’s the forum for it,” Enberg said.

McGuire is played by Anthony Crivello and Enberg said there couldn’t have been a better actor to take on the role.

“He grew up in Milwaukee. He was a cheerleader at Marquette,” Enberg said.

It was that personal experience, being around the basketball program at Marquette while McGuire was on the bench that may have helped Crivello master his character.

“He’s got the one thing that has made the play different in it’s performance and that is he’s got Al’s anger. You know, part of Al was the technical fouls. I mean, he was mean. It cost him games. It cost him a couple of championships maybe, and Anthony’s got the anger and that really gets you going. You don’t know what’s going to happen now,” Enberg said.

That’s led to script changes along the way.

“We’ve added more. We’re trying to show more of the complete character that he was, the good and the bad. We all have warts. He had his dark side,” Enberg said.

Enberg said the play is a tribute to a man he grew to love as well as an autobiography of sorts for McGuire.

“He had given me all of this. I really think down deep, he knew I’d do something with it. I think that’s why he opened up with me, maybe more than others. He gave me the whole collection,” Enberg said.

Even for a man who lived it and wrote it, this life story still resonates with Enberg whenever he sees it unfold before him.

“It’s funny, I’ve seen it nearly 100 times, and my wife’s been with me at a lot of those times and they’ll come up with a funny line in there and I’ll be laughing with the audience. And she’ll say, ‘you wrote it. You’ve seen it 100 times. Why are you laughing? They don’t need your help.’ I say, ‘it’s funny,'” Enberg said.

Enberg said he hopes those who go see the show also come away with a similar feeling.

“They’ve been fabulous. They’re like 80 percent sold out for an eight-week run, so, Al knew something — how to get those corner seats. Remember he’d go look up, if those were occupied, he did his job, standing room only. That’s what he’s doing here at the Milwaukee Rep,” Enberg said.

The play runs through March 19th at the Milwaukee Rep.

CLICK HERE to learn more about “McGuire” at the Milwaukee Rep.