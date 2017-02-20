“It does take a toll:” Tough week for MFD after shots fired at station, firefighter arrested for child porn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It has been a difficult week for the Milwaukee Fire Department. Firefighters were forced to move after shots were fired at their station on Friday, February 17th, and one of their own was arrested on child pornography charges one day later.

"It does take a toll on our members. When things do go wrong, you fall back on that team mentality," Aaron Lipski, MFD deputy chief said.

That team is staying strong after someone fired at least six shots at Milwaukee Fire Department Station 13 near 30th and Locust on Friday. Four firefighters were inside when the bullets went flying.

"You don`t expect when you're sitting in your fire station that you're at risk for taking a bullet. When it happens, it's a slap in the face," Lipski said.

On Saturday, February 18th MFD and FBI officials announced Robert Rutley, a Milwaukee firefighter was arrested in Montana -- charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

"There's a fear in my heart that all folks will be painted with the same brush and our folks are out there every day laying it on the line," Lipski said.

Lipski said these incidents have shaken up the department. Situations like this are why MFD provides a support group for employees.

"I cannot say enough about the performance of our peer support team in the past week-and-a-half or so. They have stepped up to the plate in an enormous way. We're going to all support each other and we're going to move forward," Lipski said.

Milwaukee Fire Department Station 13 will reopen later this week. Those crews were back on the job Monday, February 20th after taking a break.

Rutley will be extradited to face child pornography charges in Milwaukee.