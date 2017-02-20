× Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission seeks “Community Service Officer;” job pays $40K

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission is looking for people who want to help make the community a better place.

They’re accepting applications for “Community Service Officer.”

The CSO is a civilian employee who supports basic police operations, like responding to non-emergency calls.

The job pays nearly $40,000 per year.

Applications will be accepted through March 10th.

CLICK HERE to learn more, or to submit an application.