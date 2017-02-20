New photos released of man wanted for theft; considered armed and dangerous

Posted 2:52 pm, February 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:53PM, February 20, 2017

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie police released new photos on Monday, February 20th of a man who is accused of stealing from his own grandparents.

The suspect is 20-year-old Edward Becs. The complainants indicated Becs, their grandson, stole $4,600 from them through fraudulent credit card transactions.

Edward Becs

When officers were en route to Becs’ grandparents’ home on 28th Avenue near 116th Street, they learned Becs fled the home with a backpack and gun case.

Officials insist Becs should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding Becs whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers at 262-636-9330 or toll free at 888-636-9330

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s