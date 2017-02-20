New photos released of man wanted for theft; considered armed and dangerous

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie police released new photos on Monday, February 20th of a man who is accused of stealing from his own grandparents.

The suspect is 20-year-old Edward Becs. The complainants indicated Becs, their grandson, stole $4,600 from them through fraudulent credit card transactions.

When officers were en route to Becs’ grandparents’ home on 28th Avenue near 116th Street, they learned Becs fled the home with a backpack and gun case.

Officials insist Becs should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding Becs whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers at 262-636-9330 or toll free at 888-636-9330