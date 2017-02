RACINE COUNTY — The website RecordSetter.com has confirmed the world’s largest Bloody Mary toast happened in Racine County.

Nearly 2,000 people (1,967 to be exact) took part in the toast on Super Bowl Sunday at Milaeger’s.

They held the title in 2016 with 637 people, but it was broken when more than 1,000 toasted in Florida.

They tried again this year, and came out on top — setting a new world record!

