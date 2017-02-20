× Not guilty plea entered from man accused of punching 2 officers in the face

MILWAUKEE — 22-year-old Gus Morehouse pleaded not guilty on Monday, February 20th to charged in connection with an incident that happened on New Year’s Day. Morehouse is accused of punching two Milwaukee police officers in the face.

It happened near 4th and Wisconsin on Sunday, January 1st. Morehouse was arrested after the traffic stop. He now faces the following charges:

Battery to a law enforcement officer (two counts)

Attempting to disarm a peace officer

According to a criminal complaint, Morehouse was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was pulled over in connection with suspected drunk driving. Investigators say Morehouse got aggressive — locking the doors and attempting to take the keys from the ignition.

When an officer tried to stop him, police say “(Morehouse) punched (her) to the face with a closed fist, causing her to fall and strike her head.”

When another police officer reached for his Taser, investigators say Morehouse tried to pull it away, and punched that officer in the face as well.

Police say the female officer who was punched was treated and released from the hospital, but she hasn’t been able to return to work.

Morehouse is due back in court on March 9th.