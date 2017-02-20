× “Numerous” arrests made after officials learned of group planning gathering at restaurant in Beaver Dam

DODGE COUNTY — Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, February 20th arrests were made and citations were issued Saturday, February 18th after authorities learned of a group of individuals “planning a gathering” at Pops Eatery on Madison Street near Lake Crest Drive in Beaver Dam.

Officials said in a news release Monday due to past incidents at Pops Eatery that have led to previous disturbances and criminal activity and the fact that those incidents have spilled outside the City of Beaver Dam and into Dodge County, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office’s “Criminal Interdiction Team” was deployed.

Eleven squads were deployed during the six-hour initiative. The heavy enforcement on Madison Street near US 151 resulted in 23 traffic stops, 12 citations and four arrests:

23 – Traffic stops

10 – Citations:

One for speeding (90 mph in a 65 mph zone)

Four for Operating after Suspension

One for Operating after Revocation

Four other citations

21 – Warnings

One – Felony drug arrests

Two – Misdemeanor drug arrests

Three – K-9 deployments

One – Warrant arrest

One – Ordinance citation for Disorderly Conduct

One – Ordinance citation for drug and drug paraphernalia possession

Beaver Dam police reported “numerous” fights in the Pops Eatery parking lot and said pepper spray was used by those who are not law enforcement.

Police made two arrests of individuals accused of resisting/obstructing and arrests for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping.

Sheriff’s officials and Beaver Dam police said the law enforcement efforts in the area will continue.

In the news release, officials noted that they have not been able to confirm whether the incidents near Pops Eatery are related to shootings that later took place in the City of Madison. They said they’re working with law enforcement in Madison.