× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred early Monday morning, February 20th.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. near 26th and Lapham.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by unknown suspects.

The victim is being treated at the hospital for a non-life threatening wound.

Around 12:50 a.m. police responded to another shooting near 33rd and Scott.

Police say the victim is a male in his mid-20s, who was shot to the shoulder.

No one is in custody.