Proposal: Regulate powdered alcohol like liquid alcohol

Posted 11:35 am, February 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:37AM, February 20, 2017
powdered alcohol

MADISON — Two Democratic state lawmakers have proposed subjecting powdered alcohol to the same regulations as liquid alcohol.

Sen. Tim Carpenter and Rep. Debra Kolste said Monday they’ve introduced a bill to expand the state’s definition of alcohol to include powdered forms.

The federal government in 2015 approved a powdered alcohol product called Palcohol. Since then, states have been scrambling to ban or regulate it.

A bill to ban sales of powdered alcohol in Wisconsin failed to pass in the last legislative session. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, at least 25 states have already banned it.

Carpenter and Kolste say this session’s bill has bipartisan support. The bill includes regulatory exceptions for the use of powdered alcohol by hospitals or scientific research.

Four other states have passed similar legislation.

