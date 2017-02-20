Remembering and honoring Sterling: “We lost a great member of the Greenfield Fire family”

GREENFIELD — There’s a sense of loss among the Greenfield Fire Department family on this Monday, February 20th. That’s because Sterling, a fire prevention canine, has died.

According to a post on the Greenfield Fire Department’s Facebook page, Sterling was with the department for most of his life. His accomplishments were many including school visits, stops by the Camp for Burn Injured Youth and MDA Camp, park and recreation sessions, Red Cross events, and much more.

The post goes on to say, Sterling not only taught kids to Stop-Drop and Roll, crawl low in smoke, feel a door for heat; but he would also let the students turn on a bubbler so he could have a drink after his presentation. Nonetheless, Sterling was just as happy hanging around the firehouse or with his own family.

Sterling was owned and trained by Heavy Equipment Operator/Paramedic Greg Holz and the Holz family.