State, Milwaukee County officials help area veterans and their families find work

Posted 6:14 pm, February 20, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- State and Milwaukee County officials are partnering to help area veterans and their families find work -- and the job outlook for vets in Wisconsin is steadily improving.

The Center for Veterans Issues hosted an employee and support services event on Monday, February 20th.

The event offered on-site interviews with employers, resume writing help, job counseling -- and helped connect veterans' families with support services like childcare referrals or transportation assistance.

Robert Puskarich was in the Air Force, and then he sold insurance for a living. However, nearly a year ago, he lost his job.

"It's become a little difficult to get picked up in that field because I lack the technical skills," said Puskarichk.

He's been to job fairs before, but he said he's hopeful he'll find work through this event.

"I notice this is a lot more hands on. It appears people are a lot more interested in reaching out," said Puskarich.

"Hiring vets isn't just the right thing to do, it is good for business," said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

County and state officials kicked off the employment and support services event for veterans and their spouses.

"As part of the governor's $4.5 million investment in the City of Milwaukee, we will continue our aggressive approach to provide employment opportunities," said Ray Allen, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development secretary.

The job outlook for veterans in Wisconsin is improving. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the unemployment rate for veterans in the state dropped from nine in 2010 to 3.6 in 2015.

"We're looking to grow and expand our business. We want to hire veterans," said Andrew Weins, owner of JDog Junk Removal and Hauling.

JDog Junk Removal and Hauling is veteran owned and operated. They are one of many employers who were interviewing candidates on the spot.

The owner's advice to those seeking work...

"Apply, apply, apply, and be willing to try anything new," said Weins.

