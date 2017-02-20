× Suspects sought: High-speed chase ensues after 5 stolen vehicles spotted on I-94

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects involved in a high-speed chase late Sunday night, February 19th. The chase lasted more than four miles with speeds up to 115 miles per hour.

It began just before midnight, after Racine County deputies were notified of five stolen vehicles from Libertyville, Illinois that were headed northbound on I-94.

A deputy was able to get behind one of the vehicles just south of CTH K — and a pursuit followed.

Spike strips were deployed at CTH G, which were struck by the fleeing vehicle. The fleeing vehicle continued a short distance then struck another vehicle.

The fleeing vehicle then went into the ditch, where two males ran from it.

After an extensive search, officials were unable to locate the suspects. They were described as 5’ 6’’ mid-teens with short dark hair one wearing a black hoodie the other wearing a blue hoodie.

The vehicle that was struck spun into the wall. There were two occupants in the vehicle. One complained of shoulder soreness, but refused rescue.

I-94 at CTH G was shut down for approximately two hours.