Touching tribute to a huge fan of the green and gold, Bill Snyder
GREEN BAY — The sons of a Green Bay Packers fan recently paid tribute to their dad in a very special way.
Bill Snyder died at the age of 65. His sons, Steve and Jeff, then bought a half-page newspaper ad to thank the Green Bay Packers. Why? In the words of the sons, since the 1950s, their dad “was as loyal, hopeful and euphoric a Packer fan as Wisconsin could have hoped for.” It seems the team just simply made Bill Snyder happy.
The ad posted by the sons included special thanks to particular players including the likes of Brett Favre, Antonio Freeman, Don Majkowski and even Aaron Rodgers. Every little vignette included why that player was special to their dad.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hall of Famer Brett Favre have weighed in on the tribute to Snyder via Twitter.
The touching ad posted by Bill Snyder’s sons was signed quite simply…
Go Pack Go,
Steve and Jeff Snyder
With love for our mother Sue
In memory of Bill (1952-2017)