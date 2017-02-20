× Touching tribute to a huge fan of the green and gold, Bill Snyder

GREEN BAY — The sons of a Green Bay Packers fan recently paid tribute to their dad in a very special way.

Bill Snyder died at the age of 65. His sons, Steve and Jeff, then bought a half-page newspaper ad to thank the Green Bay Packers. Why? In the words of the sons, since the 1950s, their dad “was as loyal, hopeful and euphoric a Packer fan as Wisconsin could have hoped for.” It seems the team just simply made Bill Snyder happy.

The ad posted by the sons included special thanks to particular players including the likes of Brett Favre, Antonio Freeman, Don Majkowski and even Aaron Rodgers. Every little vignette included why that player was special to their dad.

Dear Packer Nation, we lost a great fan: pic.twitter.com/CfL40rxmi8 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 20, 2017

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hall of Famer Brett Favre have weighed in on the tribute to Snyder via Twitter.

They call themselves cheeseheads, we know them as our inspiration, life force, and our friends. You know them as #PackerFans #PackerNation https://t.co/m2zGYebcKR — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 20, 2017

Sending condolences to the Bill Snyder family. I'm honored to have played a role in such a joyful memory of his life. Warmest regards -Brett — Brett Favre (@Favre4Official) February 20, 2017

The touching ad posted by Bill Snyder’s sons was signed quite simply…