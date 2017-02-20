× UWM seeks $33M for urgent Sandburg Hall projects; delays basketball practice facility

MILWAUKEE — Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee are seeking more than $33 million for what they say are upgrades that are urgently needed.

UWM officials said the work needs to be done on three Sandburg Hall residence towers — proposing renovations at more than 429,000 square feet of space in the towers.

The school could also delay a $14.5 million on-campus basketball practice facility.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.