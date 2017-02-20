× Waterford woman charged, accused of hitting husband with vehicle during argument after they left bar

RACINE COUNTY — A Waterford woman is facing charges, accused of striking her husband with a vehicle on Sunday morning, February 19th.

32-year-old Terria Rudzinski faces the following charges:

Intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm

Hit-and-run causing great bodily harm

OWI causing injury, first offense

Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, Racine County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area near S. Front Street near West Street in Burlington, where they found Rudzinski’s husband unresponsive, with a pool of blood under his head.

Investigators spoke with a man found near Rudzinski’s husband, who said shortly after midnight, he was on his porch when he heard a woman yelling “help” and “get the (expletive) off me.” He said he heard a car door open, and saw a man standing outside the car. He said the car started moving, and he heard a “crack/bang” noise and a “crunching” sound. The vehicle then took off, headed northbound on S. Front Street, traveling at least 60 miles-per-hour. The man said he found Rudzinski’s husband with “a hole in the back of his head.”

A second witness said he heard someone yell “help” and then heard a car engine rev and a vehicle drive away at a high rate of speed. He said he heard a “thump,” like the driver hit another vehicle.

Investigators later made contact with Terria Rudzinski. According to the complaint, she said she and her husband were on their way home from the Hitch-n-Post when an argument ensued. She said her husband pulled her hair, so she pulled over and told him to get out of the vehicle. He refused, and Rudzinski said she kept driving, eventually stopping, exiting the vehicle and yelling for help. She said her husband exited the vehicle when she got back in. She said she drove away at “about two miles-per-hour” when her husband struck the vehicle’s windshield “with his hand.” Terria Rudzinski said she eventually drove off “at a normal speed” and went home.

When investigators took a look at the vehicle, they saw hair fibers and tissue on the vehicle. There were also impressions of fabric on the bumper, consistent with the vehicle having struck someone’s leg area. Imprints were also found on the hood and the passenger side mirror, and the right front headlight was cracked and broken.

Officials noted an odor of intoxicants on Terria Rudzinski’s person, and noted she had glassy and bloodshot eyes. The criminal complaint notes a preliminary breath test result of .165. The complaint says Terria Rudzinski said she hadn’t been drinking since the left the Hitch-n-Post.

Rudzinski’s husband had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life from the scene. He suffered a fractured skull and cervical fractures, according to the complaint. Investigators learned a portion of his skull had to be removed to allow for swelling of his brain, and doctors said he sustained a serious head injury.

Terria Rudzinski made her initial appearance in court in this case on Monday, February 20th. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a preliminary hearing was set for March 1st.

Cash bond was set at $1,000, along with a $10,00 0 signature bond. Rudzinski has been ordered to have no contact with her husband, and she cannot drive, nor can she consume any alcohol.