Woman details family’s battle in viral video after losing brother to heroin while sister was in rehab

FARMINGTON, Missouri — A Missouri woman is going public with her family’s heroin battle, with hope it will save a life. Jade Hall lost her older brother to a heroin overdose while her younger sister was in rehab after overdosing on heroin.

Hall created a video showing her family’s painful journey because she wants others to see what heroin can do to a family.

“It can mentally, physically, emotionally tear it apart,” said Hall.

She said her sister had not seen her family for months because of a rehab stint. After a five-month separation, that sister learned her brother was dead. Hall said her video has been viewed approximately 5,000 times through her Facebook page.

“I hope that it opens eyes because I don’t want another 18-year-old to get a call from work that her brother had just died. I don’t want a 16-year-old girl to see her family for the first time in five months, just to find out that her brother died, and I definitely don’t want another mother to open her son’s door to find him lying on the floor dead,” said Hall.

She hopes her video will make a difference.

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a heroin addiction,” said Hall. “I do know what it’s like to love somebody who has had those addictions and it’s probably just as hard.”