2017 Wisconsin spring primary polls see low voter turnout — as expected

MILWAUKEE -- It was a big drop in turnout since November, but it was expected. Voters were at the polls for the spring primary on Tuesday, February 21st.

Lines at the Zeidler Municipal Building were nearly nonexistent -- a stark difference from just three months ago during the presidential election.

"What drives voter participation is what contest, what candidates are on the ballot," said Neil Albrecht, Milwaukee County Election Commission director.

Albrecht said despite the polls opening at 7:00 a.m. at each one of the 195 voting sites, traffic was slow.

"We are seeing a lower turnout for the primary. Primaries tend to have pretty low voter participation," said Albrecht. "We are projecting somewhere between five to eight percent voter turnout," said Albrecht.

Those numbers are nothing out of the ordinary. Albrecht attributes the statistics to limited awareness, and possibly even political fatigue. But the voters FOX6 News spoke with felt getting out to the polls was vital.

"I'm 80 years old, and I'm thinking of the younger people and I want to have something that I feel they can look forward to in the future of their country, their city and community. That's why it's important to vote," said Dorlee Clark Rohlfing, voter.

With the major races being the statewide superintendent of public instruction and municipal branch judge, casting ballots was a sure way to have your voice heard.

"Right here at the local level we want to be the majority of the people who vote for our candidates, see our candidates get into that office," said James Asbury, voter.

Polls would remain open until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Remember, you need a valid ID to vote.

The two candidates with the most votes advance to the April 4th general election.