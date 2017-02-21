× 43 “underperforming” Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s restaurants to close

TAMPA, Florida — The company that owns Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s says some of those restaurants will soon close their doors.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. plans to close 43 locations around the United States. The company said the stores are underperforming. A specific list of restaurants set to close hasn’t been released.

“Although 2016 was a challenging year for both Bloomin’ Brands and the industry, we made real progress on our strategy to reallocate spending away from discounting toward investments to strengthen brand health. We are pleased with how our brands are performing so far in 2017, particularly at Outback where we believe our investments are beginning to gain traction,” said Liz Smith, CEO.

The company has a mix of 1,500 owned and franchised restaurants in 48 states as well as Puerto Rico and 20 countries.

If you have a gift card to one of their restaurants and there’s only one location where you live, you may want to consider using it.

Three of the company’s restaurants closed at the end of 2016.