Available online only: Tickets for peanut-controlled areas at Miller Park now on sale

Tickets for peanut-controlled areas at Miller Park now on sale

MILWAUKEE — Fans with mild peanut allergies will once again have an option to enjoy baseball at Miller Park as the 2017 peanut-controlled area dates are now on sale.

According to a press release, the available games include Tuesday, May 9th vs. Boston; Friday, June 2nd vs. Los Angeles (Dodgers); Friday, June 30th vs. Miami; Friday, July 14th vs. Philadelphia; Wednesday, August 9th vs. Minnesota and Thursday, September 21st vs. Chicago (Cubs).

Tickets in the peanut-controlled area for these dates are now available exclusively at Brewers.com/peanutcontrolled. Space is limited to approximately 100 people per game, so fans are advised to act quickly.

The peanut-controlled area seating will be in Club Outfield sections 306 and 307. There is a limit of eight tickets per order. Ticket prices start at $21 and are subject to demand-based pricing. Purchased tickets for these select games must be picked up at Will Call, and all fans in the area will be required to sign a waiver.