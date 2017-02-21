× Beaver Dam man to spend 6 years in prison for threats made to officers

DODGE COUNTY — A Dodge County judge sentenced 47-year-old Steven Bilke of Beaver Dam to six years in prison following his convictions for threats to law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Officials say on May 9, 2016 officers responded to a domestic incident in Beaver Dam where Bilke confronted them. Bilke then threatened three Beaver Dam Officers with a barrage of profanities later that day at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital, telling them he would come to their homes and beat them.

DA Kurt Klomberg argued for a stiff sentence, saying “Bilke is a career criminal, with over 30 prior criminal convictions and has been in an out of prison for the last 20 years.”

Judge Joseph Sciascia cited the need to protect the public as he imposed six years of initial confinement followed by four years of extended supervision. That is the maximum penalty allowed by law.