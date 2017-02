× Breaking: Police respond to reports of shots fired at Houston hospital

HOUSTON — Houston police are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital. The SWAT team is enroute.

Officers in the process of searching the hospital; no reports of injuries at this time #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.