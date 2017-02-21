× BUSTED: Men arrested after search warrant executed in Racine; cocaine, pot, pills, guns, money found

RACINE — Two men were arrested Tuesday, February 21st when agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Cherry Street near Walnut Street.

The search warrant was executed around 6:00 a.m. SWAT and K-9 officers were also involved.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, information had been developed that the suspects at this residence were involved in the sale of cocaine and marijuana.

Located during the search of the residence was 8.6 grams of cocaine, 733.9 grams of marijuana, various pill-type medications, drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun, a shotgun, numerous cell phones and money.

There was also another family with three young children residing at the home. The Racine County Human Services Department(HSD) was contacted and responded to the residence under the “drug endangered children” protocol.

A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old man from Racine County were arrested on multiple drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, repeat drug offender, keeper of a drug place, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree recklessly endangering safety with children in the residence, federal probation drug charges, and probation violation warrant.