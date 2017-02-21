Dare to ride The Joker? Six Flags installs FINAL piece to new “free-fly” roller coaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. -- Time to get pumped! Six Flags Great America announced on Tuesday, February 21st they've installed the last piece of the track their all-new free-fly coaster, The Joker.

The Joker will join the ranks of a long line of legendary roller coasters at Six Flags Great America.

This coaster is a massive new centerpiece in the Yankee Harbor section of the park, next to Batman The Ride roller coaster.

After being lifted straight up a 12-story, 90-degree hill, the free-fly coaster will wreak havoc as riders flip head-over-heels at least six times along the weightless journey. Thrill seekers will experience exhilarating leaps and dives along a horizontal plane with unexpected drops as they tumble from one level to the next. The wing seats amp up the pandemonium since riders will experience this wild adventure with no track above or below ─ just the sky, ground and plenty of sinister thrills.

Ride Information:

The unique design of THE JOKER Free Fly Coaster features: