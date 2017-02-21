× Early morning fire damages Pace Industries in Grafton; no one injured

GRAFTON — Firefighters on Tuesday morning, February 21st were called out to the scene of a fire at Pace Industries in Grafton.

Officials were called out to the building near 7th and Wisconsin around 6 a.m. after a heating unit in the ceiling caught on fire.

When crews arrived on scene they encountered heavy smoke inside the building — and saw that the fire had spread to the ceiling insulation.

Officials say the fire was extinguished quickly and employees have returned to work.

No one was hurt.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.