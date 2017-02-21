× Eric Church cancels 25K tickets bought by scalpers, releases them back to the public

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Country star Eric Church canceled more than 25,000 tickets to his spring tour that were purchased by scalpers and is making those seats available to fans for purchase.

Although Church has canceled purchases from scalpers on previous shows, this is the largest group of tickets he’s tried to keep off the secondary market, where they often go for double or triple their original price.

The “Springsteen” singer told The Associated Press he’s going to do everything he can do to stop what he calls a criminal organization that’s making millions.

Standing behind his vow to put face-value tickets in fans’ hands, Church canceled secondary market ticket orders and released them back to the public Tuesday, February 21st at noon.

Tickets are available while supplies last for Church’s show at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee on April 14th.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets through Church’s website for the Holdin’ My Own Tour. You can also purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com, via phone at 1-800-745-3000 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bradley Center Ticket Office at 4th and Highland.

Pollstar says the 60-city tour is among the top 10 global tours with ticket prices averaging $60.67.